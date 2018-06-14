Analyze this

The Department of Justice IG report on the Clinton email investigation includes a chapter (Chapter Five) reviewing the investigative methods used by the FBI in the Clinton email investigation. At the end of Part X (“FBI Inspection Division Internal File Review of the Midyear Investigation”) of that chapter (“Inspection Division Internal File Review of the Midyear [i.e., Clinton email] Investigation,” the report quotes from the FBI September-October 2017 Inspection Division (“INSD”) review of the Clinton email investigation. Here is the paragraph apparently describing the penetration of Clinton emails by “foreign governments” or by “intelligence services.” Here is the quoted paragraph that concluded the review, at page 144 of the IG report:

INSD assessed the FBI Midyear Exam investigation successfully determined classified information was improperly stored and transmitted on Clinton’s email server, and classified information was compromised by unauthorized individuals, to include foreign government’s [sic] or intelligence services, via cyber intrusion or other means [referring to compromises of email accounts associated with certain individuals who communicated with Clinton’s server, such as Blumenthal]. However, the structure of the investigation and prosecution team, as prescribed in the CD PG [FBI Counterintelligence Division Policy Implementation Guide], and treatment of the investigation as a traditional espionage matter rather than a criminal investigation significantly hindered the ability of the investigative team to obtain full, accurate and timely information.

I just wanted to highlight this illuminating paragraph amid the welter of commentary on the report this afternoon.