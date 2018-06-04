Breaking: Supreme Court Sides with Cake Baker (Updated)

The Supreme Court has issued its ruling in the much anticipated Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, and the religious liberty of the cake baker, Jack Phillips, won out by a 7 – 2 vote. It appears at a first quick skim that it is a narrow ruling, but until I can wade into it more thoroughly it will be difficult to tell whether a new and clear doctrine as been laid out for future cases. I doubt it. But the fact that it is a 7 – 2 vote (Breyer and Kagan joined the Republican justices) ought to tilt the playing field in favor of protection for religious liberty despite the ambiguities of the language. You can download the opinion here.

I’ll try to say more after reading the entire opinion and the concurrences, but for now refer readers to my Forbes article about this case when it first began back in 2014, “Persecution and the Art of Cake Baking.”

Get ready for the identity politics left to start howling at the moon in three, two . . .

UPDATE: It appears the main focus of the decision, by Justice Kennedy, is the rank politicization of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which brought the enforcement action against Jack Phillips in the first place. (One suspects this whole thing was a set-up from the beginning; note that the case wasn’t a private lawsuit by the two gay customers, nor an enforcement action of the Colorado Attorney General.) This language from the opinion is fairly direct: