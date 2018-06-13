Green Weenie of the Week: The DNC

How totally brave of the Democratic National Committee:
DNC Quietly Adopts Ban on Fossil Fuel Company Donations
The Democratic National Committee voted over the weekend to ban donations from fossil fuel companies, HuffPost has learned.
The resolution ― proposed by Christine Pelosi, a party activist and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s daughter ― bars the organization from accepting contributions from corporate political action committees tied to the oil, gas and coal industries. The executive committee voted unanimously to approve the motion. . .
The DNC may consider a second resolution at a full board meeting in Chicago in August to ban contributions over $200 from individuals who work for the fossil fuel industry. Miller said the proposal ― which has not yet been submitted to the DNC ― will hopefully lead candidates to adopt similar policies. . .
“This is going to be the way that we ask people to make some clear choices, so voters know what they’re getting,” Pelosi said. “When you talk the talk and walk the walk, that’s how you’re going to inspire people.”
Here’s a thought: how about “walking the walk” by literally . . . walking. How about the DNC pass a resolution that forthwith all Democrats will refrain from buying gasoline, natural gas, and coal-fired electricity. Sell all your cars and ride bicycles everywhere instead. Hold the next Democratic National Convention online to save all those carbon emissions from delegates who will otherwise fly.
More confirmation—as is any more is needed—that liberalism has been reduced to gestures to make liberals feel good about themselves.