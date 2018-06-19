In search of takeaways

I had to work on a couple of projects that mostly kept me from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray. The ostensible subject of the hearing was the IG report on the Clinton email “investigation.” I will only observe that the hearing provided more evidence to the effect that Wray has the Wrong stuff. He is a part of the cultural problem that permeates the upper ranks of the FBI.

I am in search of a fair summary of takeaways from yesterday’s hearing. In the tweet below, Undercover Huber takes up only one loose thread of particular interest. It seems highly improbable, shall we say, that we will eever get to the bottom of the wrongdoing committed by senior FBI officers in the Clinton and Trump/Russia investigations.