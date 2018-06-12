In Venezuela, the End Is Near

We have chronicled the accelerating destruction of Venezuela, once one of the world’s more prosperous countries, by socialism. The most recent news from that country is chilling:

* According to Gallup, Venezuela is now the least safe place the world, having tumbled below Afghanistan in the rankings. Only 17% of Venezuelans say they feel safe walking alone at night.

* Polio has re-emerged in Venezuela, 30 years after it was declared extinct there. The country’s health care system is verging on non-existent, as hospitals not only have run out of medicines, in some instances they don’t even have running water.

* Venezuela is said to have more proven oil reserves than any other country, but its socialist government can’t keep the petroleum flowing, as pretty much everyone who is competent enough to do so has left the country. As a result, Venezuela’s oil exports are heading toward zero.

* Having frustrated the creation of wealth, Venezuela’s socialists have done what they thought was the next best thing–they created a lot of currency. With an inflation rate now at 24,600%, that currency is essentially worthless. So scavenging for food in dumpsters is more profitable than working for useless bolivars.

* How can Venezuela’s socialist government possibly stay in power in the midst of such disaster? The headlines give us a clue: Accounts of brutal torture further isolate Venezuela. Also, Held Incommunicado for Tweeting in Venezuela.

Most American news outlets treat the fact that Venezuela has suffered under socialism for decades as a coincidence, but still–you would think that no news organization would try to sugar-coat the horrible reality of that country. But you would be wrong. One news outlet, Havana’s Prensa Latina, is carrying on as though the socialist paradise is just around the corner: Venezuela Investing More in Public Health.

The Venezuelan government is increasingly investing in the public health system with rehabilitating Integral Diagnostic Centers (CDI), opening 303 operating rooms and activating governmental pharmaceutical laboratories. Despite the economic and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government, the European Union and Washington regional allies, the Ministry of Health of Venezuela restored 38 of 48 CDI, Health Minister Luis Lopez said.

Prensa Latina is reporting from a galaxy far, far away. The galaxy where, any day now, when the wreckers and saboteurs have finally been exterminated, socialism will work.