IT scandal set to explode — or not

At the FOX News site Frank Miniter checks in on “the curious case of Imran Awan” in a column headlined “Democrats’ IT scandal set to explode with possible plea deal.” The Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak has broken story after story in the Awan case. Rosiak’s stories are archived here. We have followed it in many posts, most recently here and here.

As I have observed in several of those posts, former DNC chairman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz lies (and lies) at the heart of the story. Rosiak’s current story — “Sources: Wasserman Schultz screamed at House IT officials to kill hacking probe, intervened in Pakistani criminal matter” — displays her hypersensitivity to the case. In May 2017 she nervously threatened Capitol Police for holding her laptop in connection with the case.

Awan and his wife have been charged with bank fraud unrelated to the apparent IT breaches of electronic data held by House Democrats. Miniter summarizes the wrongdoing in which the Awans have been implicated and reports that Awan and wife “now appear poised to strike a plea deal with the Department of Justice. A plea agreement hearing is set for July 3 before U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan in Washington, Fox News reported Wednesday.”

A plea on the unrelated bank charges might involve an agreement to cooperate in the investigation of the data breaches. However, Miniter provides no facts to support the excitement he conveys in the column. We will have to keep an eye on the long awaited, frequently postponed plea hearing scheduled before the July 4 holiday.