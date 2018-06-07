Just say no to…McCabe

Is there anyone who really thinks that Andrew McCabe should be given immunity in exchange for before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week? If so, Andrew McCarthy explains why this is a very bad idea in “Andrew McCabe seeks immunity for…what?” Let us hear what McCabe has to say, by all means, but let us not give him a get out of jail free pass without the usual guilty plea and cooperation agreement:

The Judiciary Committee should tell McCabe that if what he wrote in his Washington Post op-ed is true, then he need not worry about incriminating himself by answering the committee’s questions. There is no reason to give him immunity at this point. Let McCabe come in and assert the Fifth Amendment privilege if that is what he chooses to do. Meanwhile, the committee should wait to see what the Justice Department does with the IG’s false-statements referral, and what the IG says in the Clinton-emails report. Once McCabe realizes the Judiciary Committee will not give him immunity or otherwise interfere with the Justice Department’s ability to prosecute him, he is apt to become a much more forthcoming witness.

There is no good answer to this.