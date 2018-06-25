Mark Warner yuks it up

Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer led the daily Politico Playbook yesterday with this item under the heading: “Overheard at the DSCC retreat on Martha’s Vineyard.” They noted:

SEN. MARK WARNER (D-Va.) hosted a dinner Friday night for more than 100 guests at his house on Martha’s Vineyard as part of the DSCC’S annual Majority Trust retreat. OVERHEARD: Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, joking to the crowd: “If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know. If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months.”

Naomi Lin picked up on this item for the Washington Examiner here.

The Playbookers characterize the attitude of Warner’s remarks as joking. If he was joking, I take it the joke was limited to the effects of wine on him. It may pass for humor in Washington circles, but it leaves me cold. The next quoted sentence, however, is entirely serious. It reads like a preview of coming attractions. Warner conveys excitement. The only “wild stuff” we have seen so far is the fabricated hysteria over Trump-Russia collusion and the Democrats’ desperate efforts to keep hysteria alive.