Mid-Term Prospects

There is a lot of notice being taken of the fact that Trump’s approval rating is slowly but steadily climbing, and that the generic House ballot shows Republicans coming even with Democrats after trailing by double digits at the beginning of the year, causing no small amount of panic right now among Democratic operatives. The economy is red hot, and the Democratic National Committee is essentially broke. (Most significant, perhaps, is that Trump’s approval ratings are much higher than his national average—in solid majority territory—in states with the key Senate races, like North Dakota, Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio, etc.)

So the “blue wave” may have hit a sandbar. But as Glenn Reynolds likes to warn, “don’t get cocky, kid.” We’ve seen Republicans in an analogous position before—and suffer a bad midterm.

Cast your mind back to 1986. The economy was red hot. President Reagan’s approval rating was over 60 percent. Congress had just passed a terrific tax reform. And . . . Republicans lost eight Senate seats, and their majority, in that election.

However, there are some important political differences between that midterm election and the one coming fast upon us. Many of the losing Republicans were weak first-termers who had been swept into office on Reagan’s coattails in 1980, such as Paula Hawkins in Florida; Jeremiah Denton in Alabama; Slade Gorton in Washington; and Mark Andrews in North Dakota. (Three of the first-time winners in 1986 were John McCain, Tom Daschle, and Harry Reid—the latter two defeating Republican incumbents.) The overall election was actually closer than it sounds: the GOP lost six of those eight Senate seats by a combined total of about 50,000 votes. This year it is the Democrats who have to defend a number of weak and/or first-term incumbents.

One of the keys to the 1986 midterm election was captured in Tip O’Neill’s famous maxim, “All politics is local.” O’Neill argued that there were “no national issues” at stake in the election. Given the sharp partisan divisions over judges, civil rights, and Central American policy (to name a few), this was nonsense (as the Bork nomination episode a year later proved), but it was a clever way of blunting Reagan’s personal popularity.

This year the Democratic “Resistance” is doing just the opposite, purposely nationalizing everything down to the level of the dog catcher: “Look! Trump is the first president not to have a dog in the White House! Vote for Democrat Joe Dokes for dog catcher! Unlike Trump, he’s not an anti-canine bigot!” That’s about the whole Democratic platform for this election.

On the whole I think Republicans are in a good position. If they hold on and do decently, the left is going to go out of its mind. But if the Democrats take the House, and, improbable but possible, take the Senate, you can expect full on triumphalism. Back in 1986, based on their narrow victory, liberals went into full “Happy Days Are Here Again” mode. New York Timescolumnist Anthony Lewis celebrated with a column entitled, “The End Begins: Radical Right Movement Has Crested.” Outgoing House Speaker O’Neill said: “If there ever was a Reagan Revolution, it’s over.” The Washington Post’s David Broder did caution: “The biggest mistake Democrats can make is to believe that the 1986 election confirmed them as the majority party in the country.” It’s a mistake they just can’t help. If the GOP takes a hit in November, you can be sure we’ll see headlines declaring that Trump and Trumpism are over. We all remember the sequel: George H.W. Bush easily elected president in 1988.