MSNBC Learns About Reid Vapor Pressure

“Reid Vapor Pressure” is a phrase from petroleum engineering with reference to the volatility of gasoline at various temperatures, which is one reason why our refining industry switches to “summer gasoline” blends right around now, since the gasoline in people’s cars will be at a warmer temperature.

However, MSNBC is discovering a whole new meaning to Reid Vapor Pressure, as it is under a lot of pressure because of the past vapors of Joy Reid. A couple weeks ago it emerged that she had posted a number of homophobic comments on an old blog, which she attempted to blame on hackers, before relenting about their authenticity while still trying to argue with a straight face that she didn’t think she wrote them. Whatever.

Naturally more sleuthing has uncovered a lot of other old Reid vapors that are highly volatile to today’s liberal orthodoxy. A few days ago someone found a picture of John McCain that Reid Photoshopped onto the Virginia Tech shooter. An apology from Reid quickly followed. But now TheLid has uncovered this Reid comment from a few years back:

I’ve said on the radio show, and on this blog, that in my opinion, the immigration debate largely misses a very important point: many, if not most, of the illegal migrants who come to this country overland from Mexico are not coming here for citizenship, or freedom, or some other Statue of Libertyesque truism: they’re coming here for cash, that they intend to send home to Mexico (to the tune of becoming that country’s second largest component of GDP.)

Why, that’s Trump talk! Why if this keeps up, she’ll start sounding like Pat Buchanan. Oh, wait. Here’s a doozy from 2006:

Western commentators should give up trying to lecture the Muslim world about adopting secular values of free speech and democracy. As Pat Buchanan says all the time, we really should just leave them the hell alone, do business on the oil and whatever else we’re trading, and let the Muslim world develop on its own. Unless some country over there attacks us or our interests, teaching them to be good, secular democrats is really none of our concern.

Then there’s this about the 2008 Democratic nomination campaign:

“Everybody knows everything there probably is to know about the Clintons — good and bad. Americans have already taken it into account. That means that Hillary can only do one of two things, when it comes to the non-traditional, general election audiences she needs to woo: she can either confirm their worst suspicions about her (that she’s a social climbing shrew who let her hubby pork another woman and get away with it so she could fulfill her own, venemous [sic] and strangely male ambitions) … or, she can pleasantly surprise them, the way she has done with Republican-leaning upstate New Yorkers and Republican members of the Senate. My bet is that Hillary has the discipline and the skills to do the latter.”

Pass the popcorn. I’m sure she can get a job as a writer for the next Roseanne reboot.

