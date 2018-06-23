Saving the Planet Through Virtue-Signaling

One reason I have long term optimism that we’re going to beat the left is that they flunk the humor test—over and over again. Here are the folks at College Humor making fun of the “locavores” who make farmer’s market shopping into a sacrament. Meanwhile, I’m heading off to a wine festival this afternoon. And planning to avoid every winery that boasts that it is either “organic” or “sustainable” (unless by “sustainable” they really mean “profitable,” which is an issue for small, boutique wineries).