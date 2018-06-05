Something happening here?

Lee Smith draws attention to “an important find in the Strzok-Page texts” (tweet below by the pseudonymous gentleman who calls himself Undercover Huber) and asks: When did the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign begin? Was it an investigation or a sting operation? There is so much we don’t know and so much those who know don’t want us to know.
PETER STRZOK in FBI counterintel wanted approval for "LURES" "outside the contiguous United States" in late Dec 2015
🎣Just after Flynn/PUTIN dinner
🎣6 mths b4 "Crossfire Hurricane"
🎣3 mths b4 "our boy is talking" text of Mar 2016 (around the time MIFSUD met PAPADOPOULOS) https://t.co/MQ3BLd2z5t
Undercover Huber spotlights the find below.
1) BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG
"OCONUS LURES"
OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US
LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple
Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump? pic.twitter.com/OtLxlOEGsV
