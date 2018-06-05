Posted on June 5, 2018 by Scott Johnson in FBI, Russia investigation

Something happening here?

Lee Smith draws attention to “an important find in the Strzok-Page texts” (tweet below by the pseudonymous gentleman who calls himself Undercover Huber) and asks: When did the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign begin? Was it an investigation or a sting operation? There is so much we don’t know and so much those who know don’t want us to know.

Undercover Huber spotlights the find below.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line