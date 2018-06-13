The Kim Destiny Pictures Video: Brilliant or Stupid? [Updated]

A long-time reader with whom we correspond frequently sent us a link to “President Trump’s Video Message To Kim Jong Un: ‘A New Peaceful World Can Begin Today,'” with the comment: “Have you guys seen this? Brilliant video.”

Scott was less than impressed, and wondered what is good about it. Steve suggested that the video’s “goofy style” may be based on a psychological profile of Kim Jong-Un, or maybe on North Korean propaganda films.

Another reader and frequent correspondent sent me the link and wrote, “Have you seen this? I think it’s spectacular…and it’s giving the usual suspects apoplexy.”

Rarely one for understatement, Scott Adams says the video “might be the best thing anybody ever did in a negotiation, period.”

So as you can see, there is a broad diversity of opinion. I take it that the video is intended to appeal to the better angels of Kim’s nature, the existence of which would seem to be in doubt. In any event, here it is, if you haven’t already seen it. You can form your own conclusions:

I will say that, while the video doesn’t do a lot for me, I love the fact that it is attributed to “Destiny Pictures.” I also like the way it uses the famous night-time photograph in which North Korea is dark, showing the lights suddenly coming on as Kim chooses the path of peace and cooperation.