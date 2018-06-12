The Power Line Show, Ep. 74: Suicide of the University Revisited

Last weekend I made a quick trip to Denver to participate in the Western Conservative Summit on a panel with Charles Copeland, president of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI), on the subject of “The Suicide of the University.” Sorry folks—I wasn’t able to score an interview with Saturday night’s headliners Diamond and Silk for our podcast, so instead you’ll have to settle for an edited version of the panel with me and Charlie. I did get to meet several Power Line readers, including frequent commenter Janna Blanter of Colorado Springs (pictured at left).

I wasn’t able to include the very interesting question and answer session at the end of our formal conversation because we didn’t have a microphone for the audience, so you can’t hear the questions. Perhaps I’ll go back and do a custom edit of the Q & A session and post it here later as a standalone MP3 file.

As always, you can listen or download the episode at the window below, or from our hosts at Ricochet. And as we like to remind people, please subscribe to Power Line in iTunes, and leave a 5-star review! And lastly, don’t forget to check out our sponsor, Mancrates. Still time to order ahead of Father’s Day Sunday.