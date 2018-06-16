The Week in Pictures: Aftermath Edition

Trump has effectively declared that the recently concluded summit with mini-Kim, the Mini-Me of Communist dictators (better known as “Little Rocket Man”), delivered “peace in our time,” which is what you’d expect from someone who embraces “America First” unironically or without any sense of historical awareness. Or maybe he’s just trolling everyone on every side of the scene? Never a dull moment with the Trump Show. Well, if the Nork talks don’t work out, we can send Robert DeNiro next time. He’s a tough guy.
