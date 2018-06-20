Trump Trolls the Democrats

As I said in a post not long ago, the fundamental reality is that Democrats are in favor of illegal immigration, and Republicans are against it. The GOP wins that one every time. Especially since, until roughly the day before yesterday, Democrats opposed–or pretended to oppose–illegal immigration, too.

President Trump tweeted this brief stroll down memory lane a little while ago:

Don’t worry, the Republicans, and your President, will fix it! pic.twitter.com/xsbuPzXbHj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018



As we say so often with regard to Democrats: That was then, this is now. Now, they are the party of no borders, no sovereignty, no country. Kamala Harris, the current front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, made that clear today in a tweet:

This Executive Order doesn’t fix the crisis. Indefinitely detaining children with their families in camps is inhumane and will not make us safe. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 20, 2018



So, what’s the answer? Releasing all of them from detention and buying them bus tickets to a nearby sanctuary city, of course. Harris’s tweet drew lots of pithy replies, here are a couple:

Just to be clear, separating children from parents is inhumane, and keeping children with parents is inhumane. Which means the only humane solution is release. Which is the entire agenda. https://t.co/ADm4WojU3Z — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 20, 2018

Finally, you're making sense. Immediate deportation together as a family — Mujahed (@kebejay) June 20, 2018

Immigration is a huge winning issue for Republicans as long as they remember that the Washington Post and the New York Times do not speak for the American people.