Trump’s good advice to GOP: Don’t waste time on immigration reform

Yesterday, President Trump advised House Republicans to “stop wasting their time” on immigration bills that can’t pass due to Democratic opposition. It’s sound advice, though late in coming.

As we have reported, the House has tied itself up working on two pieces of amnesty legislation — a sensible bill proposed by Rep. Goodlatte (limited amnesty in exchange for improved enforcement and the slashing of chain migration) and a so-called compromise bill that would grant much broader amnesty in exchange for much less in the way of limiting immigration.

The Goodlatte bill never stood a chance of passing the House. It was defeated on Thursday.

The “compromise” had a chance of passing the House and, conceivably, still might. However, it is dead on arrival in the Senate, where the Democrats will filibuster it.

Thus, I asked why House Republicans should stick their necks out to back broad amnesty legislation, which their base doesn’t want, if it’s not going to clear the Senate? The answer is they shouldn’t. President Trump is wise to say so.

Trump also said that Republicans should push for immigration reform “after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November.” He added, “We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!”

It would take a massive Red Wave to get to the point where Democrats would be unable to filibuster immigration reform legislation. And even then, I wonder whether Republicans would be able to agree on what constitutes “great legislation” in this area.

If the Red Wave comes to pass, we can consider our options. Meanwhile, Republicans should heed the president’s advice and stop wasting time on the kind of amnesty-based immigration reform legislation that has been under consideration.