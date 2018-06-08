Tuckered Out

I am off very early tomorrow morning—absurdly early—to catch a flight to Denver to make a brief appearance Saturday afternoon at the Western Conservative Summit, where I know a few Power Line readers will be in attendance. And I’m worn out after a long week that included a quick road trip down to Los Angeles to tape a quick segment for Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News about my Wall Street Journal article that has so upset the climatistas, as well as what crazy fluke brought me to Berkeley. I wasn’t sure just when it might run depending on breaking news (especially the Krauthammer announcement), but Tucker ran it tonight, and you can see it here.

Meanwhile, rest assured that tomorrow morning’s Week in Pictures, already tucked away all snug for a 5:30 am central time live posting, is going to be epic.