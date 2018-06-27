If you think Democrats are losing their marbles now, just try out a thought experiment of what they will be like if Trump is re-elected in 2020. The cognitive dissonance—promising to leave the country while simultaneously saying we should admit migrants into this horrible oppressive country—will be off the chart. For a preview of how the 2020 campaign is likely to unfold, the Republican National Committee has produced the following greatest hits compilation of the Democratic Party mind in action at the moment, and I expect this is just a preview of coming attractions: