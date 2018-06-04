Waiting for the documents or something like them

I declare Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures on the FOX News Channel the best of the weekly gabfests by far. Perhaps it is just the frequent appearance of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on the show that pumps it up in my estimation. In the segment disseminated via Twitter below, Rep. Nunes reports that he is still waiting for release of the subpoenaed documents related to the opening of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign. Two years into the investigation, secrecy abides. President Trump, tear down this wall!

.@DevinNunes: "All the members of my committee don't believe that the counter-intelligence capabilities should be used to target a political party – none of my members on the Republican side do." #SundayFutures @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/BsRzRHSSae — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2018

Quotable quote: “For almost a year now, we’ve been waiting for documents from the deputy attorney general. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could provide all the documents, all the information we need this week, and we could write a report by Friday.”

Via Tim Hains/RealClearPoltics.