War of the worlds (revised edition)

We haven’t heard much about the Democrats’ proposed legislative solution to resolve the hysteria over separations of families and fake families illegally entering the Unites at the border. The Democrats have whipped up the hysteria with the invaluable assistance of their media adjunct.

We look back with an attitude of bemusement on the panic whipped up by the Orson Welles/Mercury Theater broadcast dramatizing the invasion of earth by Martians in 1938. Now the Democrats foment hysteria to prevent our resistance to something like an actual invasion of foreigners across our southern border. They seek to aid and abet it.

At the Federalist, Gabriel Malor takes a look at the Democrats’ proposed legislative solution. Every Senate Democrat signed off on it. Malor finds that the bill “would actually prevent federal law enforcement agencies almost anywhere inside the United States from arresting and detaining criminals who are parents having nothing to do with unlawfully crossing the border and seeking asylum.”

Rep. Kevin Cramer looks forward to taking up the issue with Senator Heidi Heitkamp in his campaign against her reelection. Senator Tom Cotton is on board to lend a hand.