A Happy Walk Down Memory Lane

As we wait for President Trump to announce his Supreme Court nomination, we can while away a couple of minutes with this montage from election night, tweeted by Trump this morning. Good times, good times!

They just didn't get it, but they do now! pic.twitter.com/9T50NupkDy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018



I disagree with the president in one respect: I think the Democrats still don’t get it. Hence the long national nightmare that we have been living through for the last year and a half.