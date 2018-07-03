Posted on July 3, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Democrats, Immigration

Abolish ICE? Great Idea!

I am on vacation for a few days, so posting has been and will continue to be light until the weekend. For now, I just want to highlight this Michael Ramirez cartoon that I think sums up very well the Democrats’ disastrous decision to advocate the abolition of ICE. In other words, the total refusal to enforce any immigration laws, and the loss of our sovereignty as a people. How many think that is a good idea? A tiny minority. But the Democratic Party, having run out of plausible policy positions, has been taken over by the goofy left. It will reap the fruits of its abdication of sanity in November. Click to enlarge:

Responses

