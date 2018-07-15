Posted on July 15, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Democrats, Immigration, Law Enforcement, Tom Perez

Abolish ICE! Wait, what?

The call to abolish ICE is the Democrats’ hot new thing. I first heard it touted by Minnesota Fifth District congressional candidate Ilhan Omar on June 17 without realizing it was already on its way to achieving the status of a battle cry, if not a cliché. As the Democrats seek to retake the House and the Senate, however, it may not do to be this blunt. The time calls for tact if not finesse of a kind, supplied here by Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez, a man not heretofore known for rhetorical self-restraint.

Via Julia Nista/Daily Caller.

Responses

