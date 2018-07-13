Abolish ICE! Wait, what?

The call to abolish ICE is the hot new thing among Democrats on the leading edge. And that leading edge is getting bigger all the time. It’s difficult to keep up. As Minnesota’s native son once put it, “He that gets hurt will be he who has stalled.”

Indeed, Tom Bevan cites a new Morning Consult survey showing that a plurality of Democrats (43 percent) are behind the idea of dismantling ICE, while 34 percent are opposed. Overall, however, just 25 percent of those surveyed want to “get rid” of ICE while 54 percent of voters want to keep it.

So the GOP House leadership has the dastardly idea to let Democrats put up. That’s not fair! See if you can follow the logic:

Three Democratic congressmen declared on Thursday that they will vote “no” on their own legislation if House Speaker Paul Ryan puts their bill on the floor. Reps. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Adriano Espaillat of New York introduced the Establishing a Humane Immigration Enforcement Act earlier Thursday, which would abolish ICE within one year of enactment, and also assemble a commission tasked with setting up a new immigration enforcement agency. Hours later, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced he planned to bring the proposed “Abolish ICE” bill to the floor, reported The Hill. The three congressmen promptly released a joint statement accusing Ryan of not taking their bill seriously, and as an act of protest, they will vote down their own legislation and instead use the opportunity to discuss Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy and ICE.

The work of House GOP leadership in this case seems at once too clever and too funny to be true, yet here we have it.