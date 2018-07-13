About That “Giant Trump Baby Balloon” [Updated]

Pretty much every American news outlet is gleeful about the “giant Trump baby balloon,” as it is conventionally described, that supposedly is dominating the London landscape while Trump is in England. London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, gave activists permission to fly the blimp (as it is also referred to), which apparently was needed because it is so “giant.”

Photos of the balloon/blimp do make it look large, like this one attributed to the Associated Press:

But this morning, a colleague of mine who is from London got this photo that was taken by a friend. It puts the “giant baby balloon” into context. It isn’t exactly dominating the London skies:

The New York Post says that protesters “by the tens of thousands” staged a “massive” demonstration against President Trump today. Perhaps so. But what you see in the photo is Parliament Square. If there were tens of thousands, they must have been somewhere else.

UPDATE: Another photo that shows how the giant balloon towers over the London skyline: