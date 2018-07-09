Posted on July 9, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Supreme Court

And now it’s two

I have it from a reporter I trust that President Trump has narrowed his Supreme Court appointment to two candidates: Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the DC Circuit or Judge Thomas Hardiman of the Third Circuit. Politico’s story to this effect is posted here. I think these are both excellent candidates, as are the two who appear not to have made the final cut. If the dumbing down has had an effect inside the White House, I will only add that that is to be regretted.

