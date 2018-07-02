Dan Rather: Still crazy after all these years

Dam Rather tweeted this about LeBron James’ decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers:

We know LeBron James has been outspoken about Trump. So it makes sense to head to California, the heartland of the #resistance. The fact that he will be trying to resist the dominance of the Warriors is an added plot twist.

It made sense for James to sign with the Lakers because they play in a major, glamorous market in a city where he owns two homes. Obviously, he’s partial to Southern California. The Lakers also have a storied tradition and are run by the legendary Magic Johnson.

Also, they had the salary space to pay him a massive amount of money.

Two other teams had that salary space: the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers. Unlike the Lakers, they are located in key states on the electoral map. From a “resistance” standpoint, it would have made more sense for James to take his talents to one of these two jurisdictions than to Los Angeles, where, if he chooses, he can be part of an echo chamber.

We can be confident that “the resistance” did not impinge on LeBron James’ consciousness when he decided where to play basketball next season. We can be confident that little besides “the resistance” impinges on Dan Rather’s consciousness these days.

Via Jonah Goldberg, who concludes: “Dan’s penetrating journalistic instincts are as sharp as ever.”