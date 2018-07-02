President Trump hosted the Prime Minister of the Netherlands at the White House Monday. The mainstream media was on hand to embarrass itself. Benny Johnson reports:

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, was clearly shook by all the reporters shouting questions. Trump told the PM at the beginning of the meeting that it’s like the “Academy Awards” as all the cameras flashed. After the presser, reporters continued shouting at the top of their lungs at the pair of world leaders. Rutte turned to Trump, bewildered and asking “Is it always like this?” Trump whispered something to him that was inaudible – but caused the both to laugh.

It’s always like this now. It wasn’t like this when Barack Obama was president.

I think the Dutch Prime Minister’s shock and bewilderment at the mainstream media’s behavior mirrors the reaction of the average, non-highly partisan American. Do White House reporters realize this? Do they care?

I don’t know, but I hope they keep it up. That way Americans can see the Trump-hating partisans who purport to provide honest coverage of the Trump White House for who they are.