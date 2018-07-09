ISIS wannabe wants gun

We live in a terror wonderland in the Twin Cities. It isn’t reported that way, but that’s the way it is. Take, for example, the story of the ISIS wannabe — “Fridley man,” in the required form of euphemism — who wants to take out a license to carry a firearm. The county sheriff declines to issue the license. The sheriff thinks he might use the weapon to follow up on his extracurricular interests. The Star Tribune puts it this way:

For at least three years, the FBI has kept tabs on a Fridley man suspected of helping produce ISIS propaganda while longing to join militants abroad. Agents raided his home last summer. They’ve scoured nearly two dozen social media accounts he allegedly operated. Now, the 37-year-old father of four is enmeshed in a new court challenge of his own making: He wants to carry a gun, but his county’s sheriff won’t let him. The highly unusual case, which has drawn the attention of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI, seeks to test the limits of how much discretion officials have in denying permits to carry firearms to residents without criminal convictions. Court papers paint a picture of a man whose voluminous web entries justified terror attacks and the beheadings of journalists. He allegedly vowed to translate for a pro-ISIS publication and offered to help a New Jersey man travel to Syria. And he aspired to make the same journey himself, according to the FBI, before family obligations apparently got in the way.

The Star Tribune declines to identify the name of the ISIS wannabe who seeks a license to carry because he hasn’t been charged yet. We can only hope charges are handed up some time soon. The unnamed ISIS wannabe is represented by Jordan Kushner. Kushner is an attorney who has assumed a prominent role in the local chapter of the former Communist front known as the National Lawyers Guild. Neither Kushner nor the NLG is known for its advocacy of Second Amendment Rights. Something else is happening here.