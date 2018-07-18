Media Alert

I’ll be guest hosting the Laura Ingraham radio show tomorrow and Friday. The program runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some markets.

Tomorrow’s guests include Angelo Codevilla and Congressman Kevin Brady. In addition, we will be talking about the news of the day. Among other things, I want to comment on the outpouring of vituperation from the Left that greeted my “defense” of President Trump in connection with the Helsinki summit. If that was a defense, I’d hate to see a criticism. But for today’s Left, either you are a demented Trump-hater, or you are the enemy.

Please listen in, and give us a call at 855-40-LAURA. As always, I would love to hear from some Power Line readers.