Mr. Farley’s dissent

Do you recall the anti-George W. Bush petition that generated scads of fictitious but laughable signatories such as Hugh G. Reckshun? James Taranto (not Panero! sorry) delighted in chronicling the signatures daily in his online Best of the Web column for the Wall Street Journal.

The Open Letter from Yale Law Students, Alumni, and Educators Regarding Brett Kavanaugh (noted yesterday by Glenn Reynolds here and by Steve Hayward here) has attracted one such signatory. Charles Glasser observes that it’s not an impressive list of signatories, except for one in particular: “Charles U. Farley, YLS ‘04”. Now, he says, that’s a lawyer’s lawyer.

Well, thanks. I needed that.