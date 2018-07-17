Ocasio-Cortez: Occupy Every Airport!

The more I learn about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the happier I am that she is the new face of the Democratic Party. Ocasio-Cortez is an ignoramus on foreign policy, and is devoted to socialism, an ideology detested by all who would rather hug their pets than eat them. This news makes me even more glad that Ocasio-Cortez is officially Ms. Democratic Party: she is urging Democrats to shut down all American airports:

“Our nation is in a moral crisis,” said Ocasio-Cortez in response to a question about why she went to the border just three days before the primary election.

***

“We have to have a rapid response,” she said. “And I think every day that we go on, especially a day when something that heinous happens, we have to occupy all of it. We need to occupy every airport. We need to occupy every border. We need to occupy every ICE office until those kids are back with their parents, period.” “We have to show people that we’re willing to walk the walk,” she said. She called the Trump presidency “rising fascism” and said “we need to be ready to drop everything and go straight to LaGuardia airport. We need to be ready to drop everything and go straight to our local ICE agency.”

Yes, please! Please go straight to LaGuardia and shut it down. But don’t stop there! “Every airport” needs to be occupied and shut down by Democrats. Between now and the midterm elections, Democrats should do all they can to make air travel inconvenient, and preferably impossible.

This actually happened not too long ago, in the fall of 2001. Ocasio-Cortez may be too young to remember it clearly, but all of America’s airports were closed for a few days as a result of al Qaeda’s terrorist attacks. Ocasio-Cortez is more ambitious, of course. She doesn’t just want to shut down “every airport” for a few days, she wants to make it long-term. Terrific, I say! Led by Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic Party could be as popular as al Qaeda by November.