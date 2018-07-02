Senator Ron Johnson is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. In that capacity he has closely reviewed the report of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email “investigation.” I posted the IG report here on Power Line.

Having reviewed the Inspector General’s report, Senator Johnson has a few questions for Horowitz that he posed in a letter on Friday. We have exclusively obtained a copy of Senator Johnson’s letter and embedded it below via Scribd. I thought readers who have been following the email case would find it of interest.

We are left to apply our common sense to the ultimate conclusion Horowitz reached in his report. The rot at the top of the FBI was pervasive. The fix was in. Barack Obama and his administration corrupted the FBI for partisan political purposes, and the Clinton email “investigation” is only the first part of the story.

2018 06 29 RHJ to DOJ IG Horowitz Re 2016 Election Review by Scott Johnson on Scribd