I’ve been wanting for several weeks now to post up an article on the current mania of the Green WeeniesTM to ban plastic straws, but I’ve been swamped with work, so let it slide.

Fortunately, John Stossel and the good folks at ReasonTV are on the job, and offer this short video which exposes the whole nonsense of this in a compact four minutes—definitely worth your time:

So I guess we all better start stocking up on straws to go along with my stash of 75 watt incandescent light bulbs.