Vengeance is hers, for a $2 contribution

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi sent a vainglorious message to supporters Monday in an email from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee yesterday. Pelosi vowed to “avenge” President Obama’s failed appointment of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court “if it’s the last thing I do” in the upcoming congressional battle over President Trump’s Supreme Court then unnamed nominee.

The DCCC email under Pelosi’s name with the subject line “Trump nominee BACKFIRES.” Pelosi pleaded with supporters to contribute to her Supreme Court fund — money she wants to use to overcome the “$1.4 MILLION ad blitz” she said Republicans are looking to initiate following Monday’s Supreme Court announcement. “I’m worried this will eviscerate our chance to make Republicans pay for the Supreme Court seat they STOLE from President Obama,” Pelosi wrote, adding that she will “personally triple-match” any gifts to the fund.

Only triple-match? I wonder why she wouldn’t want just to write the check herself.

And be sure not to tell anyone that the House doesn’t have a blessed thing to do with Supreme Court nominees! As always, Pelosi seeks to exploit the stupidity of Democratic voters on behalf of the hate-filled socialist agenda.

