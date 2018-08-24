Another dry hole in the stop Kavanaugh campaign

Last week, I wrote about how the Democrats were fishing for evidence that Brett Kavanaugh, when he worked for Ken Starr, leaked grand jury information regarding the independent counsel’s investigation of President Clinton. An outfit called American Oversight filed a request in federal court to unseal the special master’s report concerning allegations of such improper disclosure.

I wrote that “this is almost certainly another dry hole for the desperate Democrats.” So it has turned out to be.

The New York Times reports:

Prosecutors investigating President Bill Clinton’s affair with a White House intern made “questionable decisions” in providing information to reporters, but a review found no evidence that they violated grand jury secrecy rules, according to a long-secret 1999 report released on Thursday by the National Archives. Brett M. Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, was among the lawyers investigating Mr. Clinton, and it was his nomination that led to the release of the report. But Judge Kavanaugh, who now sits on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, was not named in it.

(Emphasis added)

Thus, as I said in my earlier post on this subject, there is no reason to believe Kavanaugh leaked anything when he worked for Ken Starr.

The desperate Democrats have come up empty once again in their quest to derail this highly qualified, squeaky clean nominee. Now, I suppose, they will return to talking about baseball tickets and whining that they need to see a few million more documents.

Indeed, yesterday Sen. Dick Durbin reverted to moaning about documents, a line of argument that hasn’t moved a single Republican Senator or enabled Democrats to follow through on their threat not to meet with Kavanaugh. The Illinois windbag claimed that the refusal to disclose documents from Kavanaugh’s time as White House staff secretary has created a “constitutional travesty.”

Or, as Fielding Mellish said, “a mockery of a sham of a mockery of a travesty of two mockeries of a sham.”

Durbin’s bombastic rhetoric is yet another sign of Democrat desperation. Long may it continue.

