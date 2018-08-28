Posted on August 28, 2018 by Steven Hayward in Academic left, Communism, Socialism

Back to School

So I arrive on campus for the first day of classes yesterday, where I am greeted with this large poster:

Just how to think about this? That it is good to see that college folk still have a sense of humor? A “Civil War on the Left” entry? Or opportunity for satire: “In this corner, Tweedledee; in that corner, Tweedledum.” Maybe an occasion to modify an old joke: “The problem with revolutionary Communism is that it is man exploiting man. Democratic socialism is just the opposite!”

P.S. Sorry, but I’m not going. I know, it’s free entertainment, but there are limits to just how much nonsense I can take. Besides, it’s a one-joke play that doesn’t hold up after intermission. By the way, my observation is that most students walking by giggled when they took it in.

