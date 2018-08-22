Democrats: Be Careful What You Wish For

It is a sign of the times: the Democrats are delirious at the prospect of impeaching President Trump–not because he had an adulterous dalliance with a porn performer, which would have been considered a bad thing in the pre-Bill Clinton era, but rather because his payoff to her ostensibly constituted a campaign finance violation. For which no one is punished, ever, except Dinesh D’Souza.

Some Democrats, like Nancy Pelosi, are trying to keep a lid on the talk about impeachment until after November. She says impeaching Trump “isn’t a priority.” Not sure what that means; I think she is saying she will get to it eventually, assuming the Dems win a House majority. Which they probably will, according to most commentators.

Given that Democrats have been talking about impeaching Trump since before his inauguration, many don’t take the current hysteria seriously. But those who do consider what will happen if Trump is impeached: Mike Pence will be president. Instead of the connoisseur of porn performers, we will have the guy who won’t eat dinner alone with a woman other than his wife. (Everything that has happened in the last 25 years supports the wisdom of this rule, but that is a subject for another day.)

The thought should be sobering if you are a Democrat. An unapologetic, traditional conservative, dedicated to continuing the successful policies of the Trump administration, in the White House, and running for re-election? Bring it on!

Then again, we have the much more likely possibility that Trump isn’t convicted in the Senate. The chance of that is approximately zero. Then Trump runs for re-election in 2020, perhaps under this banner. “Individual 1” is how Trump was identified in certain documents related to the Cohen prosecution.

Democrats: pick your poison!