Impeachment Delusion

I wrote here about the Democratic Party’s impeachment hysteria. 222 mentions of impeachment in 18 hours on CNN and MSNBC! Only problem is, President Trump isn’t going to be evicted from the White House via impeachment. If the Democrats go to the mat with him, he will win. And if they think he will be cowed or chastened by a Democratic vote in the House they haven’t been paying attention. So it doesn’t seem like a great strategy.

Michael Ramirez puts this thought in the form of a cartoon that appeared too late for inclusion in The Week In Pictures. So here it is; click to enlarge: