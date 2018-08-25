Lanny Davis anonymously

I first met Lanny Davis when he came up to Dartmouth, as I recall, in the spring of 1971. Lanny had come up to pitch students on the presidential campaign of Edmund Muskie. Lanny was the National Director of Youth Coalition for Muskie at the time. Judging by the turnout that night, it was a small coalition. He seemed like a decent guy. Even then I knew enough to keep an eye on Lanny as an up and coming striver. Since then we have come to know him best as the Clinton spinmeister for all seasons.

In his role as legal crisis manager Lanny now represents former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. You may have heard recently on CNN or repeated elsewhere that Cohen had something special for Robert Mueller about the infamous Trump Tower meeting with Natalie Veselnitskaya. Yet this is not the case.

Lanny’s fingerprints on the New York Post’s confirmation of the CNN story have now been exposed by the Post itself. They are not amused. This week the Post burned Davis as a source confirming the CNN story to them anonymously here. What a revealing case.

When a source lies, you burn him like this. Publicly. And, of course, STOP USING THE SOURCE. CNN needs to come clean on their sourcing. https://t.co/jel87JPhGI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 24, 2018

Below Mollie Hemingway adds a footnote to her comment above. As I say, what a revealing case.