Media Alert

I will be filling in for Laura Ingraham on her radio show tomorrow. The program runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some markets.

Tomorrow’s guests will include Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida, former State Department Senior Adviser Christian Whiton, and David Horowitz. It will be interesting to get the first-hand story of the credit card companies shutting off donations to the David Horowitz Freedom Center.

You can go here to find a radio station in your area or to listen online. If you miss the show live, you can get highlights via podcast on iTunes. Please listen in, and give us a call at 855-40-LAURA. As always, I enjoy hearing from Power Line readers.