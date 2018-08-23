Pecker emerges

My point, and I did have one, in placing the Michael Cohen plea agreement and related charges before readers here this morning, was to note “the trouble down the road for others,” as I put it. Now the Wall Street Journal reports that the the chief executive of the company that publishes the National Enquirer was granted immunity by federal prosecutors for providing information about Michael Cohen and Donald Trump in the criminal investigation into hush-money payments for two women during the 2016 presidential campaign. That would be one David Pecker. The excitement mounts. The tension rises.

It is not clear when Pecker received his grant of immunity. The Journal story notes: “Mr. Pecker’s assistance appeared to have informed the charging documents made public on Tuesday as part of Mr. Cohen’s guilty plea to eight criminal charges, including campaign-finance violations tied to the payments.”

Recall if you can that this is all a byproduct of the counterintelligence investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 election. The investigation has been taken over by Robert Mueller with what seems to be a charter without limits. It will not come to rest until President Trump has been removed from office or succeeded in defeating the forces arrayed against him.

Whether or not Pecker’s cooperation is in the past or continuing, there is more to come.