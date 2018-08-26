The Crisis in the Catholic Church

The news for the Roman Catholic Church keeps getting worse and worse. But let’s stop right there for just a moment. “News” is exactly that—it is what we know from the news media, whose accuracy and depth Power Line readers, among others, know to distrust. There are some first-hand documents (more on this in a moment) to go on, but do we really want to place complete credulity in the report of a Pennsylvania grand jury led by the hand by an ambitious prosecutor? Mike Nifong anybody? The McMartin pre-school witch hunt anybody?

I emphatically do not think the news of massive sexual abuse is fake news. (Just wait till you see where I end up with this.) If only half of the Pennsylvania grand jury report is true, it would represent the most massive moral failure of the Church since the pre-Reformation era, and might yet result in a convulsion in the Church just as earth-shaking, with consequences impossible to foresee, but likely not good. Does anyone think this kind of moral ugliness is limited just to Pennsylvania? It could be the tip of the iceberg. We know from many previous proven cases that pedophilia among Catholic clerics took place, and that the Church hierarchy covered it up, stonewalled, and in some cases attempted to declare bankruptcy to avoid civil damage judgments (unsuccessfully in most cases). It should also be noted that sex abuse cases have occurred in Protestant denominations. I know that the Mormon Church has quietly settled a number of sex abuse cases, and cases involving the Boy Scouts continue through the courts, but these cases haven’t received any commensurate media coverage because the media hate the Catholic Church (also the Boy Scouts), which makes their troubles a big story. The media don’t much care about Lutherans or Presbyterians.

I want to unroll this post patiently. I am not a Roman Catholic, though I have large Catholic sympathies both on philosophical and theological grounds. The Catholic Church is the most important conservative institution in the world, which makes its current scandal all the more significant. Whittaker Chambers once wrote to William F. Buckley that he thought the Catholic Church was the only coherent conservative institution in the modern world. (Chambers remained a Quaker, however, in part because he didn’t think of himself as a “conservative”—a topic for another day.) My favorite modern novelist, Walker Percy, converted to Catholicism, though always saying, directly for himself and through his main characters in his novels, that he was a “bad Catholic,” which is the right kind, if you know what I mean. “The reason I am a Catholic,” he said, “is that I believe that what the Catholic Church proposes is true.” We might also invoke Evelyn Waugh, author of the very Catholic Brideshead Revisited, who by all accounts was a nasty piece of work personally. He received a letter once from a lady complaining about his unpleasantness, demanding to know how he could possibly profess to being a devout Catholic and be such an awful human being, to which he gave the best answer (going from memory here): “Madam—can you imagine how much more awful I would be if I was not a Catholic?”

Among the reasons I decided against becoming a Catholic is my worry that someday we might get a Pope like . . . Pope Francis. I loved John Paul II and Benedict XVI, but feared that what has come to pass would come to pass. It is bad enough that Francis is a left-wing liberation theologue (liberation theology being merely Marxism with salsa), but there is credible testimony that he has covered up for pedophile priests, bishops, and cardinals.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò of Ulpiana (a diocese in the Balkans) has released his full testimony about the matter here, in which he declares that “the [sex abuse cover up] corruption has reached the very top of the Church’s hierarchy”—meaning Pope Francis himself. In 2006 Bishop Vigano and several other senior clerics warned Pope Benedict about Cardinal McCarrick (who ought to rot in a cell somewhere for the rest of his life if even a quarter of the stories about him are true):