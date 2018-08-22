Posted on August 22, 2018 by Scott Johnson in 2016 Presidential Election, Donald Trump, Russia investigation

The president in a vise

Seth Lipsky expresses my thoughts exactly in the unsigned New York Sun editorial “The president in a vise,” nowhere more so than in his conclusion:

What needs to be kept in mind at every stage is that this whole investigation is not about Russian meddling. Everyone agrees that they did it and it was wrong. No one needs a special prosecutor to get to the bottom of that. This is part of an effort by the Democrats and their collaborators to overturn a presidential election that they thought they would win. No crime of which either [Paul Manafort or Michael Cohen] was pronounced guilty today is as foul as the campaign underway to foil the decision of the American people.

Thank you, Mr. Lipsky.

