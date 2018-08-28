Will Keith Ellison Drag Down Minnesota Democrats?

Minnesota will be the eye of the hurricane in November, with two Senate races, at least four competitive House races, and the governorship at stake. The Democrats nominated their strongest candidate for governor, 1st District Congressman Tim Walz. But if Republicans have their way, Walz and all other Democrats on the ballot will be tarred by association with Walz’s de facto running mate, Keith Ellison.

The national press is beginning to notice. Politico headlines: “Minnesota Democrats scalded by Ellison allegations.” Politico predictably refers to Republicans “pouncing” and “piling on” Ellison. Its story has some significant omissions: it describes only the second of two domestic abuse allegations against Ellison. The first one comes complete with a 911 call by the victim, of which the record has been made public. The Democrats (in this case, Politico) are doggedly trying to ignore the first recorded abuse allegation against Ellison.

Politico also fails to mention Ellison’s other problems: his extreme leftism, which will not play with voters outside the Twin Cities; his desire to make Minnesota a sanctuary state; and his longstanding advocacy on behalf of cop-killers. The local press, too, is maintaining a discreet silence on all of these issues. Politico accurately describes the strategy that Minnesota Republicans will pursue:

Last week, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the main super PAC backing House Republicans, launched ads attacking Democrats in four House races for refusing to rebuke Ellison. The conservative Minnesota Jobs Coalition posted video of a tracker confronting the minority leader of the Minnesota House of Representatives in a parking lot over the issue. In a rare reminder of the accusations against Ellison in Chicago, a conservative tracker confronted DNC Chairman Tom Perez over the issue, as well. “We see it as a game changer in terms of keeping pressure on the Democrats,” said Ben Golnik, a Republican strategist in St. Paul. “I think it puts [Democrats] really in a bind.”

There is much more to come. The Minnesota press may not want to tell voters that Ellison is far-left, pro-illegal immigration, and, based on his record, pro-murder of police officers. But Minnesota Republicans will try to ensure that come November, every voter knows the truth about Ellison. Can an advocate for cop-killers possibly be elected Attorney General? I won’t believe it until I see it. Will Democrats who refuse to disassociate themselves from Ellison pay a price? Ask me on November 7.