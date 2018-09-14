65 woman say Kavanaugh was a gentleman in high school

Sixty-five women who knew Brett Kavanaugh in high school have signed a letter to Sens. Grassley and Feinstein. They state that throughout the time they have known Kavanaugh, he has “behaved honorably and treated women with respect.” This is consistent with testimonials from Judge Kavanaugh’s female law clerks (all of them whose employment didn’t preclude them from signing) and with what I have heard from people who know Kavanaugh personally.

How many of us could receive this sort of endorsement from women we knew in high school? I might be able to round up a few dozen to say I was a jerk, but never sexually harassed them.

Here is the text of the letter:

We are women who have known Brett Kavanaugh for more than 35 years and knew him while he attended high school between 1979 and 1983. For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect. We strongly believe it is important to convey this information to the Committee at this time.

Brett attended Georgetown Prep, an all-boys high school in Rockville, Maryland. He was an outstanding student and athlete with a wide circle of friends. Almost all of us attended all-girls high schools in the area. We knew Brett well from social events, sports, church, and various other activities. Many of us have remained close friends with him and his family over the years.

Through the more than 35 years we have known him, Brett has stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity. In particular, he has always treated women with decency and respect. That was true when he was in high school, and it has remained true to this day.

The signers of this letter hold a broad range of political views. Many of us are not lawyers, but we know Brett Kavanaugh as a person. And he has always been a good person.

It’s ridiculous that Kavanaugh’s behavior towards women as a teenager is at issue 35 years later. However, it is now clear that his behavior was exemplary.