A case for Sheldon Whitehouse

It occurred to me last night that Sheldon Whitehouse may have missed his true calling. There is a mystery at the heart of The National Lampoon 1964 High School Yearbook Parody (published in 1974, written by P.J. O’Rourke and Doug Kenney). Now a classic collector’s item — some thoughtful owner has uploaded a copy to Scribd (below) — Larry Kroger’s copy of the Estes C. Kefauver High yearbook betrayed traces of a whodunnit throughout.

The yearbook is full of low humor from beginning to end, but Senator Whitehouse won’t be distracted by the humor. He won’t even notice it. Senator Whitehouse, lend us a hand. Who is the mad crapper?

