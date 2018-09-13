Anatomy of a Fusion smear with Todd Herman one more time

Seattle’s Todd Herman invited me to appear on the first hour of his show on Seattle’s AM 770 KTTH on Tuesday afternoon for a segment discussing my “Antatomy of a Fusion smear” series. Todd understood what I was up to. He wrote that my “continuing work on laying out the template of Simpson’s smear process is the best I have seen.”

Yesterday I posted the first hour of Todd’s Tuesday show including the segment with me. Producer Tom Amato followed up with a clip limited to my discussion of the Fusion smear series (below). I want to take the opportunity to interest you in the Fusion smear series or in what I had to say about it with Todd in case you missed it yesterday.