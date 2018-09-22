As always, Ellison abuses the truth

Local public television affiliate TPT hosted a discussion featuring Minnesota attorney general candidates Keith Ellison (Democrat), Doug Wardlow (Republican) and Noah Johnson (Legalize Cannabis) last night on Almanac. The 36-minute segment is posted here. Even before the full legalization of cannabis in Minnesota, we have high times that cry out for an intervention.

Hosts Eric Eskola and Kathy Wurzer let Ellison bluster his way through the discussion, but they homed in on the domestic abuse allegations that have dogged Ellison since the weekend before the primary. Mediaite covers this aspect of the discussion in “Keith Ellison Gets Slammed With Questions About Abuse Allegations at Minnesota AG Debate.” FOX News covers it in “Keith Ellison says his accuser fabricated domestic violence abuse story, can’t be sure others won’t ‘cook up’ allegations.” The video clip is below.

On Karen Monahan’s allegations of abuse, Ellison pleaded: “There is an ongoing investigation,” Ellison added, “which we hope will conclude-”

Wurzer asked: “Will that be done before the election?”

“I don’t know,” Ellison responded. “It’s an independent investigation.”

Now this is laughably false, as is always the case when Ellison addresses his inconvenient past. When it comes to the truth, Ellison is a chronic abuser. He is an audacious and inveterate liar.

The “independent investigation” to which Ellison referred is the one announced a month ago by the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. Recall that Ellison is the endorsed candidate of the Minnesota DFL. It’s no wonder we haven’t heard anything about that “independent investigation” in the past month.

The Washington Times turned to University of Minnesota Professor Larry Jacobs on the “independent investigation” undertaken by Ellison’s endorsers. The Times’s Valerie Richardson quotes Professor Jacobs: “I think of this not as an investigation to uncover facts and make a public release that would hurt the Democratic Party before the election. That’s not what this is. This is closer to political insurance in case there are revelations that become a kind of October surprise for Ellison and then hurt the entire DFL ticket.”

Doug himself put it this way in the heat of the moment last night: “It’s not an independent investigation. It’s independent by your friends and fellow party members. That’s not an independent investigation.” Good point!

Citing a report of a proposed meeting of an investigator with Monahan and Ellison, Wurzer asked whether Ellison had declined. Ellison pretended that the proposed meeting involved something like couples therapy: “Well, because I- we broke up two years ago for a reason. I didn’t want to be in the relationship and therefore, I left the relationship. And to get back in touch with her again is not something that I am interested in doing.”

Wurzer also asked about other possible accusers who haven’t yet come forward. “Look, in this political environment, I don’t know what somebody might cook up,” he said and then seemed to catch himself before saying something that might disappoint Democrats baying at Judge Kavanaugh. “But I could tell you that there is absolutely nobody that I am aware of who has any sort of – who is threatening or suggesting or who has ever made a prior accusation about me.”

Doug responded: “I think two credible, strong allegations of domestic abuse is enough,” Wardlow shot back. “There’s documentary evidence. We have a medical record where we have Monahan reported to her doctor the abuse that was going on.”

As Ellison runs for statewide office in Minnesota for the first time we have a crucial opportunity to put the brakes on Ellison's career.